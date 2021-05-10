Trending designs to inspire you
A Microsoft Teams call background and banner for internal company use during Mental Health Awareness Week. Incorporating some Mind charity branding along with our 100% Branding.
Mind is our chosen charity for fundraising with us raising over £5,800 so far for the charity.
