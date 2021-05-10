Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michal Skvarenina

Gaffa Website

GAFFA is a professional theater group that combines an experimental & authorial approach.

Creative Direction: Michal Škvarenina and Martin Hodoň
Branding and webdesign: Michal Škvarenina
Animations: Alex Gorbunov

Posted on May 10, 2021
