Rollercoders project ● 2021

Formula Assistant is an app developed together with the rest of Rollercoders team focusing on Formula 1 races and championship, with the objective of gathering in a single app all the information and news a fan might want to know.

It's available for download for iOS and Android.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/cg/app/formula-assistant/id1552570138

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.rollercoders.formula_assistant&gl=IT

