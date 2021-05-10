Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rollercoders project ● 2021
Formula Assistant is an app developed together with the rest of Rollercoders team focusing on Formula 1 races and championship, with the objective of gathering in a single app all the information and news a fan might want to know.
It's available for download for iOS and Android.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/cg/app/formula-assistant/id1552570138
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.rollercoders.formula_assistant&gl=IT
Head over to Behance to discover the full process:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119052853/Formula-Assistant
Press "L" if you like it :D