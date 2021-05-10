Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Afternotes - Collaboration Platform Landing Page

Afternotes - Collaboration Platform Landing Page calendar sharing documents docs notes tasks monochrome black and white minimalist web collaboration organizer landing page website ui design ux
Hi, this is my design on collaboration platform landing page based on the notes app and dashboard that I made before. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

