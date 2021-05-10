Kroth – Business/Consulting WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kroth is a Corporate Business / Consulting WordPress Theme. You can customize whatever you think to make your website much better from your great ideas. Kroth is not just a theme it’s a collection of surprising live business example elements.
Main Features
Premade Demos
Four Diffrent Header Styles
Multiple Colour Options
2 Portfolio Styles & 4 types of Columns options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
6 Charts Option Styles
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Kroth WordPress Theme