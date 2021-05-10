Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rajesh Raghavan

User Retention Poster

Rajesh Raghavan
Rajesh Raghavan
  • Save
User Retention Poster uiux poster socialmedia ux
Download color palette

5 Principles to Increase User Retention " from Growth.Design . Thanks Dan Benoni and Louis-Xavier Lavallée for the all the insightful case studies !

Follow me on IG https://lnkd.in/gJpTsrc

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Rajesh Raghavan
Rajesh Raghavan

More by Rajesh Raghavan

View profile
    • Like