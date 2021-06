landing page concept / Online Store Bike

Upfin Bike Shop availebel various types of bicycles from several bicycle brands. The Upfin Bike shop also provides bicycle equipment and insightful videos on mountain bikes, contained in one website page.

.

Available for job inquiries

Let's talk: sitikhairaninasution31@gmail.com

-----------------------

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow Instagram @nasutionb_ to see my designs and photos.

.

#website #bike #websitebike #hobby #buybike #redesign #uiuxsupply #uisupply #uibucket #uxchoice #theuiuxcollective #dailyinterface #appinterface #uidesign #dailyui #uxui #appdesign #designconcept #uitrends #uiinspiration #dribbblesub #dribbble #uiux #dailyui #uiuxsupply #ui_gradient #uiuxcenter #uiuxbunker #uisquirell #uxbrainly