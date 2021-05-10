Bhagat Singh

Iphone Call Screen Mockup

Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
  • Save
Iphone Call Screen Mockup iphone 12 mockup iphone mockup template mockup ui vector illustrator
Download color palette

Calling Screen Ai file-
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/drx5zu17cds8sb9/AAD2aMHbabuK_BZ1Hv8It0GZa?dl=0

Mockup Generator-
https://www.pixeltrue.com/mockup-generator

Share your thoughts!!!
Let me know if there is any need regarding the Mockup.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh

More by Bhagat Singh

View profile
    • Like