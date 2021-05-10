Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Link to the full realisation on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118902531/Vipe
Check out the full website :
https://www.vipe.bzh/
EN : Vipe supports innovation, from idea to market, in start-ups and existing companies. A new website has been created in line with their new graphic identity: modern and innovative.
FR : Vipe accompagne l’innovation, de l’idée au marché, en création et dans les entreprises existantes. Un nouveau site a été réalisé en adéquation avec leur nouvelle identité graphique : moderne et innovante.
Stay tuned for more.
www.hiboost.fr