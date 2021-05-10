Julian Molitor
whitespace

🌉 Iron Protocol - Bridge

whitespace
whitespace
🌉 Iron Protocol - Bridge binance ethereum cryptocurrency bridge simple minimal interface ui clean
Hello dribbble, hope you had a great weekend! ☀️

Here's another peak into the Iron Protocol project.
For this page we wanted to make sure that it is compact, doesn't distract you and that all the elements are comprehensive and easy to use while maintaining a clean user interface. 🖥

Cheers! 🍻
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Posted on May 10, 2021
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
