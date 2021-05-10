Ever wanted to have a Branding Guidelines book made specifically for your company, without spending a fortune? WINSTON is a classic & elegant brand guidelines PowerPoint template. 🤩

This brand guidelines template was created to speed up the process of creating your own brand book. Simply change the colours and photos for your own brand (or use ours), add copy, show it off and get recognition for your brand! 🔝😇

🌼 Features 🌼

✓ 32+ Unique, Creative Slides

✓ 100+ Modern Graphic Elements

✓ 4 Sections: Concept, Logo, Fonts, Colors

✓ Compatible with PowerPoint

✓ 16:9 and Widescreen Size

✓ Print-ready & Pixel-perfect

✓ Master Layout-based Placeholders

✓ 1-Click Font & Color Updates

✓ Ready-to-Use Templates

✓ Well-Organized and Easy-to-Use

✓ Free Updates!

✓ Free, Open-Source Font Used

Like how this design is presented? Check out Photorealistic Slide Mockups 🥸

Download Brand Identity Guidelines for Powerpoint

Download Premium Assets for Free

Enjoy!

Follow me on Dribbble