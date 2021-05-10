YardSpa Mark

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋Hi Dribbblers!
This is the finalized mark and type for YardSpa - A sustainable lawn care and maintenance startup that uses 100% electric mowers, blowers and trimmers. We also exclusively use certified organic chemical-free fertilizer, weed control and pest abatement alternatives. Their mission is to pamper and beautify your yard without poisoning the planet.
🙌 My Project Scope
I helped them rejuvenate their brand with a fresh mark and typography to compliment their brand mission and goals.
Have a nice day!
To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com