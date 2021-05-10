YardSpa Mark

👋Hi Dribbblers!

This is the finalized mark and type for YardSpa - A sustainable lawn care and maintenance startup that uses 100% electric mowers, blowers and trimmers. We also exclusively use certified organic chemical-free fertilizer, weed control and pest abatement alternatives. Their mission is to pamper and beautify your yard without poisoning the planet.

I helped them rejuvenate their brand with a fresh mark and typography to compliment their brand mission and goals.

