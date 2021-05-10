🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
每個人一出生，
就注定對媽媽有報不完的恩情了。
再忙，
也別忘關心一下媽媽啊！
✒ 筆：PILOT Custom 845 f尖, Custom 823 f尖
💦 墨：Sailor 若鶯、J. Herbin amber
出處： 吳芬 《把你的心跟肺挖出來帶回鄉下餵狗: 吳芬詩集》