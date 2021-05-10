ohyayeh

關係

ohyayeh
ohyayeh
  • Save
關係 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
Download color palette

每個人一出生，
就注定對媽媽有報不完的恩情了。
再忙，
也別忘關心一下媽媽啊！
✒ 筆：PILOT Custom 845 f尖, Custom 823 f尖
💦 墨：Sailor 若鶯、J. Herbin amber
出處： 吳芬 《把你的心跟肺挖出來帶回鄉下餵狗: 吳芬詩集》

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
ohyayeh
ohyayeh

More by ohyayeh

View profile
    • Like