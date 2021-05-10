🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello dribble!
Recently I started to study Cinema 4D and I am just starting to develop in this direction. I really like 3D and I am very inspired by the work of other guys for further development in 3D.
Please tell me what you think about this? ❤️