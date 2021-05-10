🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
母親們~
要快樂喔！
「母親其實不用太強大，但母親必須要有讓自己快樂的能力，不然孩子就會直接複製那些永遠打成死結的思維，這輩子要花上三倍五倍的力氣去學習如何打開這個結。」
-劉冠吟 《女子力不是溫柔，是戰鬥》
✒ 筆：萬寶龍149 18c f尖
💧 墨：Diamine marine
出處： 劉冠吟《女子力不是溫柔，是戰鬥》
