母親｜行書

母親｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
母親們~
要快樂喔！
「母親其實不用太強大，但母親必須要有讓自己快樂的能力，不然孩子就會直接複製那些永遠打成死結的思維，這輩子要花上三倍五倍的力氣去學習如何打開這個結。」
-劉冠吟 《女子力不是溫柔，是戰鬥》

✒ 筆：萬寶龍149 18c f尖
💧 墨：Diamine marine
出處： 劉冠吟《女子力不是溫柔，是戰鬥》

http://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on May 10, 2021
