Be water

Be water minimal gradient design gradient art line art illustration
A design inspired by Bruce Lee's words:
"Be Water, My Friend.
Empty your mind.
Be formless, shapeless, like water.
You put water into a cup, it becomes the cup.
You put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle.
You put it into a teapot, it becomes the teapot.
Now water can flow or it can crash.
Be water, my friend."

Posted on May 10, 2021
