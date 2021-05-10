Credit Card Website, Online Health Checkup, Credit Card Business

Ajay Soni

Designed for one of the credit card business client. I love the credit card vector here. Used thin liner icons and a dark theme of color to highlight the main content.

Website name- CredBasket

CredBasket is not the actual name of the website. I used it for example purpose only.

