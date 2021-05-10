Fatih Takey
Spike_ - Mobile Responsive

Spike_ - Mobile Responsive mobile ui figma ui design ux typography ui landing page website design responsive website design responsive web design responsive website responsive design mobile responsive web design money money transfer credit card payment fintech credit card finance
Hello People,
This is the mobile responsive version of the Spike_ website concept. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️
Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
fatihtakey@gmail.com
Follow me on: Instagram

