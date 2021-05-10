🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
Just for the test of Bottle Packaging Design.
Design is a key factor in packaging. A quality package design can attract potential customers and set the product apart from the competition. The visual presence represents not only the quality of the product, but should also suggest a clear personality, whether it be quirky, authentic or charming.
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin