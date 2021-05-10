Saberin hasan

Bottle Packaging design.

Bottle Packaging design.
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Just for the test of Bottle Packaging Design.

Design is a key factor in packaging. A quality package design can attract potential customers and set the product apart from the competition. The visual presence represents not only the quality of the product, but should also suggest a clear personality, whether it be quirky, authentic or charming.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

