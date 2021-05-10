Monika Mockutė

Carifly Name and Logo Design

The client contacted me with the request to create a logo design for their new business. At the time, they did not have the name for their business. Since they wanted a butterfly and Muscari flower in their logo, I suggested the name of the two words - musCARI + butterFLY.

Posted on May 10, 2021
