Illustration Zone

Wai for Scotch Essentials!

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
  • Save
Wai for Scotch Essentials! illustration agency lineandcolour packagingart wai illustrationartist artwork illustrator digital advertising scotch elegance woman fashion illustration packaging
Download color palette

3M Scotch Essentials Packaging - A sample of 4 products from a range of 15 wardrobe 'fashion solutions', each product features an illustration that highlights its application. Artist: Wai - see her portfolio on illustrationzone.com

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Illustration Zone

View profile
    • Like