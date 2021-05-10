I just started with the problem statement. so from there, I have a few points to incorporate such as 1. Up/Down of a particular share, 2. Buying and Selling Options, 3. crypto currency (therefore it should have an investment and current value). there should be an option for a 1 day/1 week/1month/1 year record. Users should know about the market capital. so I have incorporated all of it. The first time I tried neumorphism as well.