Publications blog show up | Basics of Typography and Spacing

This design is made by following the Golden Ratio of designing. The body text is 18px and then Sub heading is 18*1.618 and Main Heading is (18*1.618)*1.618. When it comes to spacing, I turned on square grid and make it 9px. To place text, I followed the base line rule here.

