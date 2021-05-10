Segovia – A Minimal Portfolio And Blog WordPress Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Segovia is an impressive and visually stunning minimal portfolio and blog WordPress theme. It is uniquely well suited for creating and maintaining portfolio websites of the highest quality. A well-planned design with handcrafted features is thoughtfully implemented to present your work excitingly with a creative touch.
Main Features:
Professional Home Page
Portfolio Layouts
Password Protected Gallery
Beautiful Inner Pages
Stunning Blog Design Options
Plugin Comfartability
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium
Download Segovia WordPress Theme
