Plant Management App - UI Concept

Plant Management App - UI Concept may 2021
  1. Plant App Ui Concept 01.png
  2. Plant App Ui Concept 02.png
  3. Plant App Ui Concept 03.png
  4. Plant App Ui Concept 04.png
  5. Plant App Ui Concept 05.png
  6. Plant App Ui Concept 06.png

Hello, Dribbblers!
This is a Plant Management App design concept. In this app, users can easily scan and identify their home plant health conditions and schedule caring on that note. Exploring more plants to make own garden along with instructions. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

I AM AVAILABLE FOR NEW PROJECTS,Say Hi 👇

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

