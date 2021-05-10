Samrat Akbar

Typogrephy

Samrat Akbar
Samrat Akbar
  • Save
Typogrephy bangla calligraphy bangla typography typography brand logo design logodesign vector app illustration design logotype logo challenge branding logos logomark logo mark logo collection minimal icons
Download color palette

Here @ unfold I don't just design pretty pictures,
I build things that work.

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation - it matters to me :)

For Any Feedback --
Facebook || Instagram II WhatsApp II Behance II

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact:
samratakbar6105@gmail.com

Samrat Akbar
Samrat Akbar

More by Samrat Akbar

View profile
    • Like