Hannah Raju

Health Store Landing Page

Hannah Raju
Hannah Raju
  • Save
Health Store Landing Page branding lifestyle wellness green health webdesign webpage uidesign ui design
Download color palette

A landing page I designed recently for a Skillshare class. Tried to stay consistent with the brand's colors.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Hannah Raju
Hannah Raju

More by Hannah Raju

View profile
    • Like