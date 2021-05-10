Equinox Cosmetics packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
EQUINOX is a new cosmetic brand.
The brand does not use many ingredients, does not cause allergies. This was asked to be reflected in the packaging design. The minimalistic design and the absence of unnecessary elements should give the buyer the opportunity to feel its simplicity. Since the cosmetics are designed for the target audience following the trends, I decided to use blur in the design.
