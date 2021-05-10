fincify. | A SaaS Product Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I want to share with you a product landing page for fincify. that I explore recently. Wondering how would the mobile view look like keep in mind the abstract art on the right part of the screen🤔
Would love to explore the mobile view in the next shot.
What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box