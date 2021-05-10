Mohammad Hossein Baba

Diet app - 2

Mohammad Hossein Baba
Mohammad Hossein Baba
  • Save
Diet app - 2 typography minimal diet app diet application design application ui app design healthy health app ui design uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys👋🏻
In this post, I showed the some screens of the Diet application Concept.

hope you like it and write your opinion in comment

To Do Your Project , you can get in touch with me:
Email: mohammadhosseinbaba.ui@gmail.com
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadhossein-
IG: www.instagram.com/baba.uix

Mohammad Hossein Baba
Mohammad Hossein Baba

More by Mohammad Hossein Baba

View profile
    • Like