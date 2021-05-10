Royhan M Khawarizmi
One Week Wonders

The Cut - Barbershop Landing Page

Royhan M Khawarizmi
One Week Wonders
Royhan M Khawarizmi for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
The Cut - Barbershop Landing Page clean clean ui company web clean design barber shop barbershop barbers barber enterpreneur ui design landing salon haircut landing page landingpage website
The Cut - Barbershop Landing Page clean clean ui company web clean design barber shop barbershop barbers barber enterpreneur ui design landing salon haircut landing page landingpage website
Download color palette
  1. #1-1.png
  2. #2.png

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Barbershop website
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like