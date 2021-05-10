Jay

Challenge app concept to improve self

Hello Folks 🔥

Today I would like to share the challenge app concept which will help you to improve yourself along with that you can challenge your friends with this app and see progress.

I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.

Press "L" in the event that you like it.

Software used: Figma
Font-family: Gilroy

Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com

Posted on May 10, 2021
