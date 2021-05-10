Challenge app concept to improve self

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks 🔥
Today I would like to share the challenge app concept which will help you to improve yourself along with that you can challenge your friends with this app and see progress.
I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.
Press "L" in the event that you like it.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: Gilroy
Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com