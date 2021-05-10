Dhruvin Tank

Music player

Dhruvin Tank
Dhruvin Tank
  • Save
Music player theweeknd 009 music player ui musicplayer music apple dailyuichallenge dailyui ui figma figmadesign minimal design
Download color palette

Daily UI #009
Music Player concept design
Press "L" if you like it. ❤️
Get in touch for exploring any idea
dhruvintank7@gmail.com

Dhruvin Tank
Dhruvin Tank

More by Dhruvin Tank

View profile
    • Like