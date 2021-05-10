Trevor Nielsen

Skater squirrel

Trevor Nielsen
Trevor Nielsen
  • Save
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Skater squirrel drawing sketch fishing rod fishing beehive skateboard character illustration character design character squirrel sticker design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Squirrel.png
  2. Shading + highlights.png
  3. Color.png
  4. Line work.png
  5. Final sketch.png
  6. Concept sketch.png
  7. Story board.png

This is a piece on karma. I illustrated this based on a story my six year old came up with. It's about a skateboarder squirrel who was trespassing to fish in a private river, but instead caught beehive with his cast. Crime don't pay!

Trevor Nielsen
Trevor Nielsen
Hi! 👋 I build product, branding, illustration.

More by Trevor Nielsen

View profile
    • Like