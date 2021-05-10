Aloysius Patrimonio

Head of an Adult Male Orangutan with Distinctive Cheek Pads or F

Head of an Adult Male Orangutan with Distinctive Cheek Pads or F logo brand team mascot identity character retro head icon male front view flanges cheek pads great ape adult male orangutan mascot
Mascot Illustration of head of an adult male orangutan, a great ape native to rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia with distinctive cheek pads or flanges front view in retro black and white style.

