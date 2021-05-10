Stock Inventory Tracking System

Hello Friends 👋🏻

An application for online medicine store operation how to maintain their stock inventory.

With this app you can:

- see total number of listed drugs;

- search facility to find specific drug;

- notification "Bell" icon is to get alert of each drugs with status update;

- in list view showing availability status of each drug differentiate.

- swipe option given "Edit" & "Delete" to each drug individually.

- here "Add New" option is use for include new drugs in the list;

- filter option given facility to search drugs by name, type, availability status, etc.;

- details information page of each drug along with swipe option to see the next drug details page.

With this app, you will be able to discover the stock status!

Design - Adobe XD

Illustrations - Illustrator

