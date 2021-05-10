Stock Inventory Tracking System

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Friends 👋🏻
An application for online medicine store operation how to maintain their stock inventory.
With this app you can:
- see total number of listed drugs;
- search facility to find specific drug;
- notification "Bell" icon is to get alert of each drugs with status update;
- in list view showing availability status of each drug differentiate.
- swipe option given "Edit" & "Delete" to each drug individually.
- here "Add New" option is use for include new drugs in the list;
- filter option given facility to search drugs by name, type, availability status, etc.;
- details information page of each drug along with swipe option to see the next drug details page.
With this app, you will be able to discover the stock status!
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com
