Mahya
Lupinus Design

2d character

Mahya
Lupinus Design
Mahya for Lupinus Design
Hire Us
  • Save
2d character website design ui 2d character app illustration web illustration artwork icon illustrator vector visual design illustration characterdesign design digital illustration
2d character website design ui 2d character app illustration web illustration artwork icon illustrator vector visual design illustration characterdesign design digital illustration
2d character website design ui 2d character app illustration web illustration artwork icon illustrator vector visual design illustration characterdesign design digital illustration
2d character website design ui 2d character app illustration web illustration artwork icon illustrator vector visual design illustration characterdesign design digital illustration
Download color palette
  1. tree character-01.jpg
  2. 31-01.jpg
  3. 32-01.jpg
  4. 33-01.jpg

hello guys.👋🏻
what"s up???
what do you think about these characters?
remember your feedback will be happy us and help to improve.
thank you and love with all of you🧡
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Follow lupinus Design:
UI8 | Instagram | Behance | Twitter | Gumroad

Lupinus Design
Lupinus Design
Hire Us

More by Lupinus Design

View profile
    • Like