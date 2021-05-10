Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here is another UI exercise. "Wildlife page" about Wonders of Wildlife.

The Wonders of Wildlife Show is a rare opportunity to see a variety of unique and exotic animals from a very different perspective – playing! As our caretakers interact with these fascinating animals, you’ll see them simply having fun.

No coaxing or prodding necessary, just animals content in their element, being themselves.

