🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here is another UI exercise. "Wildlife page" about Wonders of Wildlife.
The Wonders of Wildlife Show is a rare opportunity to see a variety of unique and exotic animals from a very different perspective – playing! As our caretakers interact with these fascinating animals, you’ll see them simply having fun.
No coaxing or prodding necessary, just animals content in their element, being themselves.
Be sure to follow the @vipin86 for regular updates. Feel free to contact me by Email | Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Pinterest
Thanks for your attention, Your feedback is appreciated! Don't forget to press "L" or if love it.
Feel free to feedback and comment.