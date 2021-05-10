Auto catalog. Sale / purchase of a car shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
| Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Worked on a new website for buying / selling used cars 🚗
The task was to make a competitive design and user-friendly interface, which will leave behind such competitors as Avtoria and RST.
Let's see if we can conquer these giants with my design💪🏼
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤ and comments are really helps me