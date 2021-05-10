Muhamad Fikri

FOOD BANNER - CILOK GAJAHAN

FOOD BANNER - CILOK GAJAHAN banner design food illustration advertising food and drink culinary poster banner food
Hii... i made this project form my client. She want me to create banner design for her food product. So, i made this this design for her
.
what do you think?
.

