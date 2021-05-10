Ahmud Jaber Talukder

Facebook Cover Template Design

Facebook Cover Template Design menu marketing likes google adwords google gif banner gif food followers fb fastfood fast food facebook eat discount dinner deal cover page coupon business
Facebook Cover Template This is a clean and professional restaurant fb cover design for all restaurant related businesses. Easy to edit, all you need to know the very basics of illustrator to change the text. I would recommend this multipurpose Facebook cover for any kind of restaurant cover. Template Features:

• Fully Editable Template • Adobe illustrator and EPS file • Size: 820 × 312 Pixels • (RGB Color, 72 Dpi) • Well Organized & Easy to edit • Image is not included

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/facebook-cover-template-design/31658845

