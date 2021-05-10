Altaf Rahman ⚓️

Pizza Web Header

Altaf Rahman ⚓️
Altaf Rahman ⚓️
Hire Me
  • Save
Pizza Web Header freebies header banner pizza uxdesign ui design design application ux ui
Pizza Web Header freebies header banner pizza uxdesign ui design design application ux ui
Pizza Web Header freebies header banner pizza uxdesign ui design design application ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Presentation-03.png
  2. Dribbble-Presentation.png
  3. Dribbble-Presentation-02.png

Pizza Web Banners XD Version

4 Types of Headers included!

I would love to hear your feedback.

Free Download: https://gumroad.com/l/NBMas

For more UI/UX templates: https://victorthemes.store

Hit "L" for if you like it and "Follow" my profile.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Altaf Rahman ⚓️
Altaf Rahman ⚓️
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Altaf Rahman ⚓️

View profile
    • Like