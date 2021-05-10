PET STORE RESPONSIVE WEBSITE TEMPLATE

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/website-template-pet-shop
With changing world needs and the way they now buy any product, the e-commerce business has boomed over the period. Almost every 3 out 10 people have pets nowadays. So the demand for their product has also grown.
So, we have designed this Web template, while keeping in mind that the need for an online pet product demand has increased. So does the business related to it. And having a website is the most important thing, and if you are thinking of starting an eCommerce business to sell pet products then this template is for you.
We have designed this template, especially for pet businesses which are having a user-friendly interface design, which is easy to use as a customer, and which is easy to implement changes as an owner.
This template design is HTML5 based, well documented, easy to implement code, and many more useful features.