Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/sanitizer-and-mask-html5-template
Sanitizer & Mask is HTML template with responsive ready and ready-to-use template. Now-a-days Frontline health worker/businessman needs to setup ecommerce system quickly. They can download and setup this template with minimal changes. They can setup a shop with all products like Safety Mask, N95 Mask, Sanitizer, Infrared Thermometer etc. Here are main features, list of technologies used to build the template.