Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/website-template-food-delivery
Online Food Delivery Website template kit and its related application services. This template kit is suitable to make websites to order food and online food delivery services. You can easily custom it to make your own food delivery business.
It comes with a friendly structure that will help anyone to customize the design. Also includes a well-documented file. All illustrations and objects are vector-based and easily editable as per your requirement. So you don’t have to spend more on them.
It is perfectly designed to give a great User experience UX with a clean design that is easy to use as a customer, and which is easy to implement changes as an owner.
Get this amazing online food delivery HTML5 & CSS3 responsive Bootstrap website template for your new business.