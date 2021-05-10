Fitness App UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone,
FIT CLUB is a platform where people can follow their workouts exclusively based on their goals, physical ability, age, sports equipment, and capacity. It provides people to do workouts wherever they want and at the specific time they desire because it is totally online and no gym or special equipment is required.
I used the Google material design system with a little modification and enhancement.
I hope you like it.
I'm open to new Projects so contact me on my Instagram account.
My Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/mahdis.atabaki