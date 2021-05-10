🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/multipurpose-medical-web-design
Are you looking for the best medical landing page template which can be customized, then this one is perfect for you.
With our great experience in the design field, we have worked on many different designs. For this particular template, we have done our research to understand what any user is expecting for online services, in terms of medical.
Perfectly suitable for physicians, doctors, dentists, clinics, hospitals, and anyone else involved in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. To bring service to your patients by offering attractive first pages to appointment forms, mobile-ready layout, and much more features.
HTML5 & CSS3 responsive Bootstrap-based medical landing page template, with easy to implement code, responsive layout, editable option, and useful features and widgets.