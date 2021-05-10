PET SHOP UI APPLICATION KIT - FIGMA & ADOBE PHOTOSHOP

Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/pet-shop-e-commerce-mobile-app-ui-design

As we all might be knowing that almost 10-15% of the world population have domestic animals, and also look forward to keeping their pets in the best of health.

So, we have designed this application, while keeping in mind that the need for an online pet product demand has increased. So does the business related to it. Every business needs a mobile app for its customer. We have designed app screens, especially for pet businesses. In a way an e-commerce platform which is having a user-friendly interface design, especially if stakeholders want to use the digital product as the additional flow of customer attraction.

This UI design is PSD & Figma based, comes with 25+ screens, well documented, easy to implement code, and amazing modern design which will attract the user and set the perfect experience for them.