Kanji Iconography Practice - Lotus

Kanji Iconography Practice - Lotus design japanese
Working on a series idea where I make visual designs to represent Kanji symbols since I don't want to rely on furigana forever and need to learn these all anyway - this seems to be intuitive since I'm a visual learner.

Posted on May 10, 2021
