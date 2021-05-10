Food Website Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Shree Iyengar Foods (SIF) retails authentic South Indian food products to various hotels and consumers across a widely North Indian market in Gurgaon and Delhi, India. At this point, they were about a year old, and sold products solely through supermarkets. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they saw a fall in sales with everyone being stuck at home and fearing to eat outside.
Considering their products were produced with a typical home made recipe, they wanted to move to the next level by establishing a website of their own, where customers can order these products from the comfort of their homes. The website also shares the story behind the brand and the founder.
Visit the live website at www.shreeiyengarfoods.com