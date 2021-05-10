Food Website Landing Page

Shree Iyengar Foods (SIF) retails authentic South Indian food products to various hotels and consumers across a widely North Indian market in Gurgaon and Delhi, India. At this point, they were about a year old, and sold products solely through supermarkets. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they saw a fall in sales with everyone being stuck at home and fearing to eat outside.

Considering their products were produced with a typical home made recipe, they wanted to move to the next level by establishing a website of their own, where customers can order these products from the comfort of their homes. The website also shares the story behind the brand and the founder.

